Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,992. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $838,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $305,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,644. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.39%.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.