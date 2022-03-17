Veriti Management LLC Has $396,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after buying an additional 272,169 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,974,000 after purchasing an additional 58,794 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $81.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.22%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.77.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

