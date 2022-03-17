Veriti Management LLC Has $448,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

NYSE:MO opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.