Veriti Management LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $64.66 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $47.01 and a one year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

