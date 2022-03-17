Veriti Management LLC Has $541,000 Stock Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,110 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

CIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Bancolombia stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. Bancolombia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

About Bancolombia (Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.