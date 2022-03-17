Veriti Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $82.07.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.41) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.31) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,163.53.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

