Veriti Management LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,022.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

OMCL stock opened at $136.69 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.54 and a 200 day moving average of $160.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 84.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

