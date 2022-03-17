Veriti Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,941,000 after purchasing an additional 81,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 98.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 65,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $4,028,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,985 shares of company stock worth $45,850,716. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.99.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $177.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.88. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.74 and a beta of 1.29. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

