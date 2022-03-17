Verso Token (VSO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.60 Million

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Verso Token has a market cap of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.86 or 0.06858280 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,751.78 or 1.00000391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00041142 BTC.

About Verso Token

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using U.S. dollars.

