Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.750 EPS.

Vertiv stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,783,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertiv from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vertiv by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Vertiv by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vertiv by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

