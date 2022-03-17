Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Down 8.7% Following Weak Earnings

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) shares fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.70. 5,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 596,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.10).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VERV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

In related news, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $580,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 1,870 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $74,613.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,151 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,388.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

