Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Update

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the February 13th total of 231,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,990,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 185.00 to 170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. HSBC cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

VWDRY opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 101.77 and a beta of 0.92. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

