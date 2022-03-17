VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Short Interest Update

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of VIA optronics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of VIA optronics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,194,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 156,140 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VIA optronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 549,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VIA optronics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 354,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VIA optronics by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares during the period. 20.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIAO traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.51. 15,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. VIA optronics has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $192.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of -0.60.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of VIA optronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

