Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Short Interest Update

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 396.0 days.

Shares of GNHAF opened at $171.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.28 and its 200-day moving average is $146.53. Vifor Pharma has a 12-month low of $112.75 and a 12-month high of $171.00.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

GNHAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut Vifor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.