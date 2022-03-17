Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,702,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120,929 shares of company stock worth $55,504,494 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,204,000 after buying an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 87,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.70. 368,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,631. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 2.22. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.03%.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.