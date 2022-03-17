Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Trimmed by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 38,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $211.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $405.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.89. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.