Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Kenneth Sadowsky Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ COCO opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Vita Coco Company Inc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Vita Coco Company Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.
