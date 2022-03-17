Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Kenneth Sadowsky Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Vita Coco Company Inc has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Vita Coco Company Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COCO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.