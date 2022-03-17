Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €235.00 ($258.24) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($307.69) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($340.66) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($303.30) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €250.07 ($274.80).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR:VOW3 opened at €155.64 ($171.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion and a PE ratio of 4.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €177.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of €184.25. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($277.14).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.