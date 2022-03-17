Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,440,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after buying an additional 197,998 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,626,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,654,000 after buying an additional 114,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vontier by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,676,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,704,000 after buying an additional 101,846 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,374,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,714,000 after buying an additional 594,417 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Vontier by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,207,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,560,000 after buying an additional 377,262 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

