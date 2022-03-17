Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 231.21% from the company’s previous close.

VOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of VOR opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. Vor Biopharma has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $43.91.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Equities analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 273,289 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $16,851,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 857,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,354,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

