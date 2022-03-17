Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.6% over the last three years.
IAE stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
