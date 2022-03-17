Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.6% over the last three years.

IAE stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 55,546 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

