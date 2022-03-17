Voyager Token (VGX) Trading 7.6% Higher This Week

Voyager Token (VGX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $472.64 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00004134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00035831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00104252 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

