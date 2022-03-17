Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 92,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

VYGG stock remained flat at $$9.86 during trading on Thursday. 12,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,049. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83. Vy Global Growth has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 806,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vy Global Growth by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 377,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the third quarter worth $332,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

