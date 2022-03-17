Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Vyant Bio from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Vyant Bio stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Vyant Bio has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNT. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

