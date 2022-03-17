Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.02 and last traded at $16.08. 2,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 428,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $801.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,634.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $479.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 0.06%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $87,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $35,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,386 shares of company stock worth $326,894 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Wabash National by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Wabash National by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Wabash National by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Wabash National by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

