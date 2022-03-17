Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives $176.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on WKCMF shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($205.49) to €179.00 ($196.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale raised Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($214.29) to €177.00 ($194.51) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie stock opened at $163.00 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $130.25 and a one year high of $196.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.98.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.