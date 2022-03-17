Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Short Interest Update

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 518,200 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 719,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD traded up $4.04 on Wednesday, reaching $135.28. 199,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,131. The company has a current ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.34. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

