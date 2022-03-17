Warburg Research Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for Grenke (ETR:GLJ)

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) received a €37.00 ($40.66) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.25% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($37.36) price target on Grenke in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of ETR GLJ opened at €26.01 ($28.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.31. Grenke has a fifty-two week low of €20.98 ($23.05) and a fifty-two week high of €40.25 ($44.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 15.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.62.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

