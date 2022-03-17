Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Sells $133,850.00 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.46. Warby Parker Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.