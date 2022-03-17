Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.31

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 167147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Several research analysts have commented on WRBY shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.46.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 75,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $3,310,868.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,733,076 shares of company stock worth $93,594,978 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,941 shares during the period. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,642,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,713,000 after acquiring an additional 651,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after buying an additional 2,795,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $53,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

