Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Update

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 240,400 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 307,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WDH traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. 649,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,408. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. Waterdrop has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waterdrop by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

