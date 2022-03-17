Waterdrop (WDH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:WDH opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. Waterdrop has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

About Waterdrop (Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.