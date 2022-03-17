WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 1,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47.

