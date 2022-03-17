Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.85.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,835,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 90,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $2,337,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

