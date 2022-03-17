Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGF)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: GEAGF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/14/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($49.45) to €44.00 ($48.35). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($48.35) to €42.00 ($46.15).

3/8/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides systems suppliers for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. It specializes in machinery and plants as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, formerly known as GEA GROUP AG SP, is based in Germany. “

2/24/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGF opened at $42.00 on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

