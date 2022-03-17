Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $207,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

SRE opened at $154.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.28. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $157.15.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.06%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

