Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $276.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $244.00 to $276.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PXD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.81.

Shares of PXD opened at $230.31 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $246.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,702 shares of company stock valued at $15,209,845 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

