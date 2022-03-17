Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.78.

WEN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,024. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

