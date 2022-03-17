West Coast Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,410 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $13,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $102.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.79. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $108.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

