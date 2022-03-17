West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Vontier worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Vontier by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 666,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after purchasing an additional 96,464 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vontier by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth $1,542,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vontier by 3,880.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vontier by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $30.97. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

