West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey comprises about 1.6% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Houlihan Lokey worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 201,725 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,112,000 after acquiring an additional 685,338 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after buying an additional 118,907 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,656,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $98.42 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $122.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

