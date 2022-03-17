West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Zoetis stock opened at $191.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.80 and its 200-day moving average is $209.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.73 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

