West Financial Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL traded up $8.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $423.79. 158,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,803. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $448.41 and its 200 day moving average is $485.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $384.38 and a one year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.96.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.