West Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $30.78. 4,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,213. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $33.36.

