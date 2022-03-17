Western Financial Corporation Acquires 209 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Adobe were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE opened at $442.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $485.89 and its 200-day moving average is $577.94. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

