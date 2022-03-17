Western Financial Corporation Acquires 804 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 0.9% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,048,000 after buying an additional 48,378 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 190,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 500,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $277.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $212.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

