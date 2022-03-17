Western Financial Corporation Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

Shares of LRCX opened at $514.49 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $466.06 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $588.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock worth $7,838,989 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

