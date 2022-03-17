Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Posts Earnings Results

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRTGet Rating) (TSE:WPRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,182. The company has a market cap of $261.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.40. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 148.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 264,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 38,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 28,744 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

