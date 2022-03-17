WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,086.17 ($27.13).

Several research analysts have commented on SMWH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.35) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.31) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($22.64) to GBX 1,737 ($22.59) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.91) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

In related news, insider Marion Sears bought 500 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,428 ($18.57) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($9,284.79).

SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,474 ($19.17) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -23.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,581.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,563.33. WH Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,259.71 ($16.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,018 ($26.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

