Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 146,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,467,279 shares.The stock last traded at $3.31 and had previously closed at $3.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

